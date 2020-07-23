Larsa Pippen & Kim Kardashian Were ‘Not Close Friends,’ Source Claims

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian may never have been very close friends, contrary to popular belief. According to a new exclusive from Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Miami star was not part of Kim’s inner circle.

On Wednesday, The Inquisitr reported that Larsa had seemingly lashed out at the Kardashians on Twitter after it appeared that Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney had all unfollowed her on Instagram.

Fans immediately went wild with theories about why there may have been a falling out between the two parties. Some suspected that the estranged wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen might have fooled around with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson — who is also the father of her daughter True.

That said, it is all speculation at this point as Larsa never explicitly used the Kardashian family’s name. A few eyebrows were raised when she seemed to indicate that her relationship with them was never “real” despite multiple photos of Larsa hanging out with the sisters on separate occasions appearing to prove otherwise.

“I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life,” she tweeted yesterday.

An insider is now claiming that while Larsa and Kim are friendly, they were “not close friends.”

The source also said that Kim reportedly “never followed” the 46-year-old on Instagram, so she did not unfollow her.

Kim “‘doesn’t follow that many people’ and that the rumor that she unfollowed Pippen is ‘not true,'” said the article.

Adding fuel to the rumors of a falling out between Larsa and the Kardashians is that none of the sisters wished her a happy birthday earlier this month, and it did not appear that they attended her recent birthday party. On the flip side, the Selling Sunset star reportedly did not go to Khloe’s 36th birthday bash either.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Additionally, Kanye West recently tweeted a “cryptic message following the rumors of her feud with Kim.”

All the “Stronger” rapper wrote was “Larsa” before deleting the tweet and neglecting to say anything else on the matter.

However, according to the source, Kourtney “hasn’t followed Larsa for a long time,” and they do not”believe there is an issue [between them].”

A source for TMZ seemed to echo the sentiments of the Page Six article, as they told the outlet that Larsa and Kim had just naturally grown apart over the years, especially as they have both been very busy in their own lives.

TMZ also noted that their insider said the rumors regarding Tristan and Larsa’s alleged involvement are not true, and there is “no drama” between her and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars.