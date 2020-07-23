Celeb Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Flaunts Her Curves On Instagram

Celebrity fitness trainer Kathryn Freeman majorly showcased her derriere in her latest Instagram upload, which she shared with her 1.6 million followers on Thursday, July 23.

Though Kathryn did not tag the location of the image, she appeared to be on a lawn in front of a large, white mansion. She stood tall on a pathway in the pic. She gave the camera a side view of her ensemble as she looked off somewhere in the distance. Her lips were parted and her mouth was slightly ajar. She bent one arm at the elbow and held her hand out in front of her.

She wore a black blouse that she tucked into her black and white checkered skirt. The skintight garment flaunted her assets and showed off her curvaceous booty. Her sultry pose emphasized her derriere even more. The skirt also showcased her lean legs, which seemed to stretch on forever.

Kathryn paired the seductive outfit with a pair of black pumps emblazoned with silver rhinestones. Fans could catch a glimpse of the flower tattoo that snaked its way from her thigh to her foot.

She wrote a lengthy message in the caption of the post, opening up about her own difficult emotions and how she manages them. Kathryn promoted healing, encouraging her fans to see the light in the dark.

Kathryn’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise.

Some were inspired and moved by her powerful caption.

“Thank you for this message,” one fan wrote, punctuating their comment with three flame emoji.

Others were in awe of her latest look.

“I legit walked into the wall with this one,” joked another follower. “This too much.”

“Looking beautiful Kathy! Keep it up my love,” shared a third person, adding a red heart to their message.

“Wow! Just stunning!!!” exclaimed a fourth social media user.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 14,300 likes and hit close to 300 comments.

As The Inquistir has reported, Kathryn Freeman often takes to her Instagram account to share fitness photos and snapshots of her toned physique in skimpy ensembles.

One of her most recent pictures featured her wearing a bra-and-panty set that flaunted her fit body. In the image, she looked down at her buxom bust and held her hands on her chest, making those assets the focal point of the photo. She also showed off her enviable abs, as well as a hint of her booty.