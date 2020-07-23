Danielle Herrington Flaunts Phenomenal Bod In Skimpy Red-Hot Bikini

Danielle Herrington put her insane body front and center on Wednesday, July 21, when she teased her 206,000 Instagram followers with a series of snapshots of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rocked a red-hot two-piece suit that flattered her caramel skin tone. The suit boasted a triangle-cut top with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. The cups were placed wide on her chest, exposing her cleavage. Herrington teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with equally thin straps that tied low on her sides.

Herrington wore her jet black hair in a perfect side part and slicked carefully all the way to the base of her neck, where it gathered into a thick, stylish braid. She accessorized her look with simple silver hoop earrings and a delicate ankle bracelet.

The post included three pictures and a video. All three photos captured Herrington sitting on the ground in front of a swimming pool. Herrington placed her right foot flat, jutting her knee up in the air. She bent the opposite leg to the side, creating ample space between her thighs.

In the first, she glanced at the camera with intent eyes and pressed lips. The second showed her taking her right hand to her head as she directed her gaze down. For the third, Herrington flashed a bright, candid smile.

Herrington noted in the caption that she was enjoying a “pool day” in a piece from Sports Illustrated swimwear line.

In under a day, the photo has garnered more than 25,800 likes and over 500 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to share their reaction to the stunning photo, using the occasion to rave about her phenomenal figure.

“Omg photo just burned the eyes out of my head,” one user wrote.

“There is nothing better than @si_swimsuit models wearing the new SI swim collection,” replied another fan.

“Damn [exasperated emoji] lemme put this Mac n cheese down [sad face],” a third user chimed in.

“Absolute A grader, wont see better,” added a fourth admirer.

Herrington has been promoting the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on her Instagram feed to celebrate its release date, which was on Tuesday, July 21. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she posted a snippet from her shot, one that was captured by photographer Ruven Afanador at the Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming late last year. In the image, she wore a rust-colored two-piece for a Western-inspired look. Her hipster bottoms had a belt and buckle and she completed her ensemble with a wide-brimmed straw hat.