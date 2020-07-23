Amber Heard Said Ex Johnny Depp Could Be ‘A Monster’

The tumultuous court case between the stars continues.

Actress Amber Heard has said her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, could be “a monster,” reports the BBC. In an ongoing court case, in which Depp is suing The Sun for libel, Heard stated Depp could be “generous” and “loving” when sober, but that his other side was “a monster.”

In a written statement, her sister claimed she felt sick upon discovering Heard would marry Depp.

Lawyer Sasha Wass, QC, read text messages that Heard had sent to her mother.

“It’s terrible, mum. I don’t know what to do,” one read. “He’s nuts, mum. Violent and crazy. I’m heartbroken that this is who I love,” another text stated.

She said she was comfortable telling her mother about Depp’s behavior, but couldn’t disclose his actions to her father.

“I didn’t know if he would react violently… to Johnny,” she said.

Heard also told the court that the year she had spent with Depp when he was allegedly sober was “wonderful.”

“I was so in love with Johnny at that time,” she said.

The Aquaman actress also alleged that he had tried to push her sister down a flight of stairs, People reported.

She said this that was the first instance when she hit him “with a closed fist,” recalling a story where he had acted similarly toward his ex-girlfriend, model Kate Moss.

“He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs,” she said.

Heard’s sister said the actress told her the couple would verbally fight, and then not speak to each other for days.

Throughout the deposition, Heard reiterated her claims against her ex-husband, saying she had been strangled, punched, and sexually assaulted.

Heard also described text messages between herself and Depp’s assistant, Nathan Holmes, according to the BBC.

Holmes allegedly messaged Heard, saying he was “on my way” to get Depp. She responded saying she was trying to wake him. She claimed that Depp had been snorting lines of cocaine and drinking whisky at the time, when he was due on set for a documentary about Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

When asked whether her career had benefitted from being attached to Depp, Heard replied that it hadn’t.

“No,” she said. “What woman has ever benefited from being the victim of domestic violence?”

The court case concerns a headline about Depp, published by U.K. tabloid The Sun, The Inquisitr reported. The article referred to allegations about Depp made by Heard. He is facing 14 allegations of domestic abuse, which he has denied.

The case is expected to last for three weeks.