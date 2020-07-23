Kourtney Kardashian ‘Sets Free,’ Sparkles On The Cover Of ‘Vogue Arabia’

Kourtney Kardashian glammed it up on the cover of Vogue Arabia recently. She shared one of the images from the shoot on Instagram Thursday afternoon, to the delight of her 97.4 million followers. In the first hour after it was uploaded, the gorgeous photo had received upwards of 262,000 likes and thousands of comments.

In the wake of her recent announcement that she was leaving Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 14 years of filming, Kourtney was asked to grace the cover of the magazine’s July/August issue, which, according to the Vogue Arabia website, “focuses on prioritizing yourself.”

Vogue Arabia’s Editor-in-Chief Manuel Arnaut said that the publication wanted to celebrate the sense of reclaiming oneself in the summer issue and that Kourtney seemed like the perfect choice for the cover.

He admired the celebrity’s enthusiasm for the happiness and well-being of herself and others, and for making the decision to leave the long-time reality series.

Kourtney even wrote the coverline – ‘The power of reclaiming yourself. Kourtney Kardashian sets free.’

The issue also contains an exclusive interview and a number of photographs of the eldest Kardashian sister, one of which is the image she posted.

She was photographed from the side against a cream backdrop and bathed in a bright, vivid light that emphasized her striking profile. It beautifully sculpted her high cheekbones, strong jawline, and long, slender neck.

She tilted her head back and gazed straight ahead, eyes wide and focused high in the air somewhere off-camera. Her long, full eyelashes were visible beneath the arches of perfectly groomed brows.

Her full lips were slightly parted and painted a dramatic shape of deep crimson.

The stunning photoshoot and accompanying interview occurred at the model’s home in Los Angeles. Stylist Graham Cruz created her glamorous look, which was skillfully captured by photographer Arved Colvin-Smith.

Kourtney’s devoted fans were quick to express their adoration for the beautiful celebrity. A bevy of affectionate and passionate emoji filled the comments section. Many fans also put their compliments into words.

“omg this photo shoot is everything! u deserve this i’m so proud of you,” gushed one follower, adding several heart eye emoji to emphasize their feelings.

“Beautiful! Very tastefully done. Stay safe and God Bless,” well-wished a second person.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” declared a third fan.

“Girl you are soo exciting to look at,” raved a fourth follower, who finished the comment with a series of applause, heart, and fire emoji.