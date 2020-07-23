Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Toned Figure In Instagram Post With An Empowering Message

Qimmah Russo showed off her fit physique in her latest Instagram upload. The fitness model posted a collage in which she shared three images of herself, all in different outfits. While she made sure to flaunt her muscles in each side-by-side photo, she also left her 1.5 million followers with an important message in the caption, noting that “muscles are feminine and sexy.”

In the first picture, Qimmah wore a tight-fitting dress that emphasized all of her curves. The white frock featured a black zig-zag pattern throughout the garment. The dress sported a plunging V-neck, which showcased her bust and cleavage. It boasted two slits on the side, which showed off Qimmah’s thighs. She paired the ensemble with silver lace-up heels.

Her shiny dark locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her shoulders in straight strands.

She looked directly at the camera. She tilted her head, her arm bent at the elbow and her hand cupping the side of her head. Her mouth was open, and her pearly white teeth glittered.

The second snap showed off Qimmah’s muscular arms and legs and toned stomach. In this shot, she looked down as she lifted weights. Her skin glistened with sweat. She wore a black sports bra with matching booty shorts.

The third photo featured the model in a teeny white bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny top barely covered her chest. Her silver belly button ring was on full display, as were her enviable abs. The swimsuit bottoms dipped low on her stomach and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure.

She locked eye contact with the lens and tilted her head to one side, her flowing tresses styled in long, mermaid-esque waves that tumbled down her shoulders.

In addition to her powerful message in the caption, Qimmah encouraged fans to drop a bicep emoji in the comments of the post if they agreed with her. While many did so, others left her lengthier messages.

“Very Stunning,” shared one person, punctuating their comment with a red heart, a heart-eye emoji, and a red rose.

“Beautiful and gorgeous queen,” complimented a second social media user.

“Facts Qimmah,” wrote a third follower, including multiple emoji in their message.

“Absolutely amazing…,” said a fourth fan. “But the grind produces the shine! You keep shining!”

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 15,000 likes and upwards of 600 comments.