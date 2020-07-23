Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Valentin Schemes, Cyrus Interferes, & Nelle’s Making Demands

New episodes of General Hospital are scheduled to begin airing on ABC in a matter of days and spoilers reveal that there is a lot of juicy action on the way. Monday, August 3, is when viewers will get to jump back into the action, and teasers released by the show break down what is on the way.

The cast and crew finally resumed production again on Wednesday after having to shut down in March. Now, General Hospital spoilers suggest that there will be no shortage of drama playing out during the week of August 3.

The first new episode filmed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down production will give everybody a sense of what’s next for Nelle, Nina, and Jax. Ned and Olivia will be clashing, and Valentin will chat with Brook Lynn.

According to Deadline, Tuesday’s episode will show Sonny feeling distraught. This seems likely to be related to Mike’s decline and Carly will come home and see her husband struggling.

Valentin and Martin will coordinate efforts regarding what’s next, which likely refers to the ELQ takeover. Monica will be popping up, committed to some sort of project, and Nelle will be butting heads with someone.

As the week continues, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Michael and Willow’s relationship will intensify. The two married as a way to try to protect Wiley, but many people suspect that their friendship will soon give way to some romantic feelings.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Valentin’s scheming will somehow involve Sam in the days ahead, as General Hospital spoilers reveal that he will present some sort of proposition to her. Alexis will spend time with an old friend while Nelle will be demanding that she be given some time with Wiley.

The last that everybody saw of Maxie, she had started to suspect she was pregnant. By the sounds of things, viewers may not get to see what’s next for her until the episode airing on Thursday, August 6. At that point, Maxie and Lucy will be making some sort of decision about Deception.

Cyrus and Brando will cross paths and General Hospital spoilers note that Jason will be hearing a confession of sorts from Jordan. Curtis and Chase are set to interact and everybody will see Carly and Sam bonding.

As the first week of new shows concludes, Cyrus will be causing more grief for Jordan. Maxie will be reconsidering something and General Hospital spoilers detail that Anna will find herself having to defend Peter.

General Hospital spoilers hint that nearly everybody central to the ongoing chaos in Port Charles will be incorporated into the first new shows. Will the writers change course on any of these big storylines, given the 4-month break they had to tailor things? Additional details regarding what’s ahead should emerge soon and fans cannot wait to jump back into the drama again.