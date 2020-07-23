Saffron Barker Stuns In Short Low-Cut Dress Ahead Of Her Birthday: ‘Last Day As A Teen’

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself ahead of her birthday. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a short light peach dress that fell above her knees. The low-cut garment displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with two necklaces, one that featured a heart pendant. Barker opted for a gold watch and kept her nails short with a coat of white polish. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

Barker took the image with her iPhone in the mirror. She sported a subtle pout and rested her hair in front of her shoulders. Barker parted her legs and pushed one forward. She looked into the mirror with piercing eyes and looked very glammed-up.

As seen on her Instagram story, Barker wore this look out to dinner.

In the tags, she credited the fashion brand House Of CB for her dress, Skinnydip London, and YouTuber Soph for her phone case that they collaborated on, and NYX Cosmetics for her makeup.

For her caption, Barker referred to her expression as “moody” but explained that she’s really excited because it is her last day as a teenager. According to Famous Birthdays, she will turn 20 on July 24 and is currently the most popular celebrity with the first name Saffron on their website.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 136,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Eeeek!!!!! So gorgeous!!! I can’t believe your 20 tomorrow!!!” one user wrote.

“Prettiest girl in the world honestly x,” another person shared.

“OMG OMG, WOW I’m lost for words. You make my heart so so happy and happiness really does look so gorgeous on you. ilysm,” remarked a third fan.

“omg HOW ARE YOU THIS GORGEOUS,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a tie-dye tank top that featured yellow and teal green colors. The garment had thin straps and was tucked into her tiny high-waisted yellow shorts. Barker accessorized with bright sunglasses that matched her shorts and sported her long curly hair in a ponytail but left the front loose to frame her face.