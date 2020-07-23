Denise Richards Blasts Teddi Mellencamp For Sharing ‘Salacious’ Rumor, Denies Saying She Lives In Dad’s Shadow

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars had words on Instagram.

Denise Richards is firing back after Teddi Mellencamp posted a text exchange she had with her famous dad, John Mellencamp, that made fun of her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars got into an Instagram war after Brandi Glanville’s appearance on the Bravo reality show. On Monday’s episode, the former cast member told Teddi that Denise can’t stand her and allegedly said she lives in the “shadow” of her rock star dad.

The post-show drama started when Teddi shared a screenshot of a text thread she had with her dad the day after the scene aired.

The “Pink Houses” rocker, 68, wrote, “I know you’re busy living in my shadow but…” then captioned a father-daughter pic with, “Dennis Richards … never heard of him.”

Teddi replied with, “You know who DENISE is dad. She is the girl who mentions Charlie Sheen every episode.”

Teddi captioned her post by telling her followers she gets her sense of humor from her “dad’s shadow.”

But Denise wasn’t laughing.

In an Instagram retort, which can be seen here, the Wild Things star blasted Teddi for going so low.

“Grown a** woman stooping to that level… sorry…,” Denise captioned a screenshot of Teddi’s post. “I never said you live in your dad’s shadow. Ever. I don’t care what you were told.”

Denise went on to explain that she was taken aback by Teddi’s gossip about her.

“I was hurt you felt the need to share a salacious untrue rumor about my marriage, especially given you are the daughter of a famous father & know what the potential impact could’ve been with my kids & family,” Denise wrote. “That is all I have ever said about your family.”

The actress added heart emoji and signed her caption, “Aka (Dennis).”

In a comment to Denise’s post, captured by Comments by Celebs here, Teddi slammed Denise for not being able to take a joke.

“But since we are doing this, you brought Brandi back in by sharing personal information with her. Not me,” Teddi wrote.

The accountability coach added that she knows Denise has said “way worse things” about her than living in her dad’s shadow.

“Enough with this victim routine Denise,” she added.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans saw the beginnings of what will be an explosive storyline this season regarding the alleged affair between Denise and ex-cast RHOBH member Brandi.

On the most recent episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Unfiltered podcast host told Teddi and Kyle Richards that she hooked up with Denise because she was under the assumption that the Bold and the Beautiful actress was in an open marriage with her husband Aaron Phypers. Denise has repeatedly denied the affair rumors, but it has been the buzz of the Bravo bunch for months.