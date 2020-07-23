Iggy Azalea Goes Braless Under Flirty Top In Latest Instagram Photo

Singer Iggy Azalea heated up Instagram with a sultry new photo that got her fans to talking. The hitmaker looked stunning as she went braless under a sexy top with a matching skirt.

The photo featured her posing in what was presumably her home. She stood next to a blank white wall that was situated next to a kitchen. Part of a counter as well as a refrigerator were visible behind her.

Iggy’s outfit was an off-white color, and she indicated in the post’s caption that the matching set was available through online fashion retailer Fashion Nova. The flirty top had long sleeves and featured a plunging neckline that was held together by one thin strap that was tied into a loopy bow near the bottom of her breasts. The cut gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage. The bottom of the top flared, showing off her tummy. A small ruffle along the edge added a bit of femininity to the outfit. The skirt had a mid-rise waist and clung to her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape. The image was cropped just below her hips, so it was unclear how long the skirt was.

To add some bling to her chic outfit, Iggy sported a two sparkly necklaces. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and she wore it down in big curls. She also pinned the sides of her fringe back with small white barrettes.

The 30-year-old faced the camera in the snap. She tilted her head to the side as she gazed at the camera. She held one hand behind her head while her other arm hung by her side. The pose put her ample chest on display as well as her taut abs. She cocked one hip to the side, flaunting her curves.

The post got a lot of love. Within two hours of it being share to her account, it managed to rack up more than 200,000 likes.

Her admirers had nothing but good things to say about the snap.

“Omg you always look so beautiful queen,” one Instagram user wrote.

“stunning as always i’m in love with this outfit,” a second follower commented.

“Omg stunning, looking good as always,” gushed a third fan.

“Hottest chick in the game! Hands down,” a fourth comment read.

Iggy might be known for music, but she also has a unique sense of style that her followers seem to love. From sexy bodysuits to bikinis, she knows how to rock just about any look. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her flaunting her figure in a set of bright purple form-fitting sportswear.