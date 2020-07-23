Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates, Musician Will Hit The Road Summer 2021

After his 2020 tour dates were postponed as a result of coronavirus, the shows will mark Bieber's first extended run of gigs since 2016 and 2017's "Purpose World Tour."

Justin Bieber announced today that he will be returning to the road for a 45-date tour beginning next June after the Canadian musician’s 2020 plans were put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Rolling Stone magazine reported.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement.

“We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Bieber, 26, will begin the run of shows on June 2 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and perform at various arenas across the West Coast before making his way through the midwest with stops in cities that include Kansas City, Tulsa, and Chicago, among others.

As the calendar turns to July, the “Sorry” singer will continue to make his way east with a stop near his hometown of Toronto along with gigs in cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, and two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

His tour bus will eventually make its way down south as he and his crew visit the likes of Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, and other metropolitan areas before meandering back west to conclude the tour with four shows across California on August 11-15.

A list of complete dates can be found here.

To further stoke the flames of excitement, Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, implied in a tweet that a new album may be in the works sometime in the near future.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

While no opening acts have been formally announced for this upcoming tour, Bieber’s canceled 2020 “Changes Tour” was slated to bring Kehlani and Jaden Smith along for the ride.

At the time of the initial postponement in April, fans were advised to hold onto their tickets as they would be honored when the new dates were announced. That claim has remained true while additional tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 6. Ticket holders who are unable to attend the newly rescheduled concerts will receive an email in the coming weeks and have the option of a refund.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the former teen idol faced allegations of sexual assault earlier this year, but has adamantly denied them as false.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Bieber tweeted at the time.