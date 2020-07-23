Amanda Cerny Poses On A Jeep Hood In A Leopard-Print Bikini, Admits She ‘Can’t Take These Seriously’

Amanda Cerny took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share some new photos and her fans immediately took notice of these. She wore a bikini that made a bit of an appearance in some other recent posts, but this time there was no covering up her incredible physique.

About a week ago, Amanda showed off some of her curves in this bikini, but she had a jumpsuit covering up much of her figure. In the trio of snapshots she shared on Thursday, that jumpsuit was gone and Amanda flaunted her infamous assets.

In each of the three photos, Amanda laid on top of the hood of a Jeep. Her feet were propped up over the windshield with her booty up against the glass and she was angled so that she needed to look back over her shoulder to see the photographer.

The 29-year-old fitness guru and comedian tousled her dark tresses in the first two snaps as she gazed intently toward the camera. Her facial expression appeared sultry and she seemed to smile just slightly.

However, in the third photo, she smiled widely and seemed to be caught mid-laugh. Amanda’s caption acknowledged that she had a hard time taking this type of photoshoot all that seriously, seemingly signaling that looking sultry and straight-faced was pretty tough for her.

“Absolutely stunning,” one of her followers commented.

Although the bikini bottoms were barely visible in these photos, the side ties added a pop of color to break up the view of Amanda’s curvy backside and slender waist. She appeared to arch her back slightly as she posed and her waist looked impossibly tiny.

“What an amazing body you have! Your waist is so thin!” someone noted.

Amanda’s fans were clearly mesmerized by the hints of her cleavage, incredible abs, and pert derriere that were highlighted in these enticing snaps.

The social media starlet has nearly 26 million people following her on Instagram and this trio of uploads generated a lot of attention. It took less than an hour for more than 1,000 comments to pour in and for 280,000 people to like this sultry vibe of Amanda’s.

“You’re such a goddess,” a follower exclaimed.

“Everything in your style looks Awesome,” someone else said.

Many of Amanda’s Instagram posts combine a sexy vibe with a hint of her sense of humor, and this time was no exception. That combination is part of why she’s built such an empire across multiple social media platforms and it doesn’t look as if anybody is going to tire of this type of snap anytime soon.