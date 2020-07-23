Doina Barbaneagra Sizzles In A Revealing Pink Silk Dress In New Pic

Doina Barbaneagra took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a set of hot snaps to wow her almost 700k admirers.

In the picture, the 27-year-old model — who initially rose to fame after participating in Austria’s Next Topmodel Season 8 — could be seen rocking a light pink silk dress that allowed her to show off some serious skin. The outfit boasted a short length, thin straps, a plunging neckline, and a backless design. As a result, she flaunted some sideboob to teaser her admirers. In addition, the ensemble also enabled her to expose a glimpse of her cleavage while also putting her sexy legs on full display.

The picture was captured outdoors, in broad daylight. Therefore, Doina decided to wear minimal makeup. She wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her back.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of small hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Vienna, Austria. For the shoot, Doina stood in her garden. A lot of trees could be seen in the background. She stood next to a clothesline where she had hung several of her clothes for drying. She also asked in the caption if her fans had also done their laundries.

Doina shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she struck a side pose, tugged at the hemline of her dress, looked away from the camera, and flashed a small smile.

In the second image, which was up-close one, Doina was featured touching one of her outfits hanging on the clothesline. She lifted her chin, looked away from the camera, and seductively parted her lips to strike a pose.

According to the tag in her post, her sexy outfit was from the British online clothing retailer, Oh Polly.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 19,000 likes. What’s more, many of Doina’s fans flocked to the comments section and posted above 240 messages to praise her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“You are totally unreal,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Looking so beautiful and pretty,” another user chimed in.

“I can help you do your laundry! You’re a gorgeous goddess!! a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“I will do anything if you could do my laundry while being dressed up like that!” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Vanessa Christine and Keno Rust.