Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In Sexy Blue Bikini, Has Fans Seeing Double

Gorgeous Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima partnered up with another blond bombshell in her most recent Instagram post on Thursday afternoon, thrilling her 4 million followers. The gorgeous series of three images racked up over 7,000 likes in the first hour after they went live.

The voluptuous duo posed together wearing matching sapphire bikinis that showed off their killer curves and smooth, golden skin. Bruna tagged her doppelganger in the caption, as well as her personal swimsuit line, Brukinis.

The ladies appeared to be standing in the huge doorway of an elevated balcony. An open set of enormous sliding glass doors framed their stunning figures, through which a glass-walled patio with silver railing could be seen.

A lounge chair and several other pieces of outdoor furniture dotted the scene behind them. The distant background was a pale, hazy blue sky with a hilly desert-like landscape below.

In the first image, Bruna turned her curvaceous behind to the camera and her companion faced forward. The two stood close to one another in similar poses.

Both balanced most of their weight on one foot, extending the other leg and gently resting on the tips of their pointed toes. Her friend extended her arm and wrapped her hand around Bruna’s slender waist.

Bruna looked over her raised left shoulder, giving the camera a sultry gaze. The upward angle of the shot flattered her shapely physique and the perky roundness of her derriere.

The back of her bikini was composed of sets of bright blue strings that left little to the imagination. The top was tied in a bow midway across her arched back, and the bottoms were two straps that rode high over both hips, leaving her rear completely bare.

Her friend displayed the front of the skimpy suit, which was not quite as revealing as the back. The top appeared to be a bandeau style. It had square cups that ruched together on both edges and showed off her impressive cleavage. The bottom was a tiny triangle that rose up from between the model’s tanned thighs and attached to two thin fabric straps.

Bruna’s Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for the sexy photo shoot, leaving a bevy of heart, flame, and other assorted emoji. Many fans also chose to put their affection into words.

“Two gorgeous babes!” exclaimed one person. Bruna responded with three kiss emoji.

“Double trouble lol,” joked a second fan.