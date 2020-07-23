Kara Del Toro Stuns In A Crop Top & Pleated Skirt On Instagram

Kara Del Toro wowed her 1.5 million followers with her latest Instagram upload, which she shared on Thursday, July 23. In the three-picture photo set, she modeled a skimpy tennis outfit that showcased some serious skin.

While the Instagram model did not share the location that the images were taken, it appeared to be a beautiful day. Sunlight dappled through the trees and onto the grass where Kara was standing.

She wore a Guess brand crew-neck sweatshirt that was rolled up underneath, exposing her underboob. She paired the top with a pleated white skirt that featured two gold buttons on the waistband. To complete the monochromatic look, she sported white socks with matching sneakers. The all-white ensemble set off her tanned skin.

Her brunette locks were highlighted with caramel strands, and were tied into a ponytail on top of her head with a scrunchie. Loose pieces fell all around her face.

As for jewelry, she accessorized with gold hoop earrings. Her nails were lacquered with a robin’s egg blue polish.

In the first picture, Kara stretched her arms over her head, casting her eyes downward. Her mouth was slightly ajar. She posed on one leg, her other leg bent at the knee, her foot touching the inside of her thigh. Her toned and taut midriff was on full display.

The second image featured Kara looking directly at the lens while she posed from the side. She arched her back in the photo, making the crop top ride up on her bust. She came dangerously close to exposing her derriere in the short skirt.

Kara once again faced her body to the camera in the third and final shot, jutting one hip to the side, which elongated her torso. She bent both arms at the elbows and tightened her ponytail while looking off into the distance.

In the caption of the post, Kara implored her followers to guess which athletic activity she participated in when she was in high school. As of press time, the Instagram slideshow garnered close to 15,000 likes and nearly 200 comments from her ardent fans.

Some loved her entire look.

“I love this whole outfit,” gushed one fan.

“One of my absolute fav looks on ya to date,” wrote a second person, adding several emoticons.

Others guessed the sport, and wanted to play with her.

“Tennis. Let’s play the double together?” asked another social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

Others still were simply in awe of her beauty.

“Beautiful,” shared a fourth follower, including a smiley face in their message.