Jamie Lynn Spears Dances Around In Black Bra And Fake Baby Bump To Celebrate Renewal Of Netflix Series

Jamie Lynn announced that 'Sweet Magnolias' has been picked up for a second season.

Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that her Netflix series is getting a second season. Her post included a celebratory video that showed her rocking an essential part of her Sweet Magnolias wardrobe, along with an undergarment.

In the video, the 29-year-old actress was wearing a black bra and a pair of distressed jeans covered with holes. She was also rocking a pair of white sneakers, but the pièce de résistance of her ensemble was the massive prosthetic baby bump that she wore over her flat stomach. It was flesh-colored, and it had long straps that were meant to go over the shoulders. However, Jamie Lynn was wearing them down so that they hung over the sides of her hips.

She stood in front of a mirror and filmed herself as she rubbed her fake bump and did a little dance. She got sassy by rolling her hips and running her free hand over her side. A few zoom effects and quick cuts had been added to her upload, and she was shown wearing her bump’s stretchy suspenders pulled up in one shot. She playfully ran her hand up and down one of the straps as she swayed around.

The soundtrack Jamie Lynn chose for her video was “Look Alive” by BlocBoy JB featuring Drake.

In the caption of her post, the actress shared her excitement over the renewal of her Netflix series, Sweet Magnolias. The first season introduced viewers to her character Noreen, a nurse who becomes pregnant while having an affair with a married man. Jamie Lynn’s caption seemed to suggest that Noreen will return for Season 2.

One of the responses to Jamie Lynn’s post came from one of her costars, Joanna Garcia Swisher. She referenced her own character, Maddie, in her comment.

“Love you, love you, love you! And I promise maddie will eventually come around to feeling the same,” she wrote.

Joanna’s character happens to share her name with Jamie Lynn’s first child. The actress was just 17 years old when she gave birth to Maddie in 2008, and her pregnancy attracted a lot of tabloid attention. She had successfully stepped out of the shadow of her older sister, Britney Spears, by starring on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, and she took a long hiatus from acting after the show ended. Sweet Magnolias was the first project that she signed on for after the break. She told The Sun that the “universe” was giving her a “wink and laugh” by making her first new role that of a young pregnant woman.

One of Jamie Lynn’s former Zoey 101 costars, Paul Butcher, joined those congratulating her on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jamie Lynn has said that there have been conversations about rebooting their Nickelodeon show.