‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Filming Officially Resumes & ABC Confirms Target Date For First New Episode

After a few days of hints from cast members and a bit of speculation among viewers, ABC has now confirmed that new episodes of General Hospital are slated to begin airing again soon. Reports suggest that production will be turning around the new content quite quickly so that the run of “encore episodes” can be wrapped up sooner rather than later.

Over the weekend, the social media posts of several General Hospital stars seemed to suggest that filming was about to resume this week. Hair that had gone untamed throughout months of seclusion was freshened up, and stars who had used this hiatus to get away from Los Angeles made their way back home.

Earlier this week, Monday, August 3 emerged as the day that ABC aimed to begin airing new shows again. Nobody with the soap opera or the network had revealed much in the way of specifics in the midst of this, but it looks like that is now changing.

According to Deadline, filming for General Hospital officially started up again on Wednesday. Normally, there is a gap of three to four weeks between filming and when the content airs. However, having relied on reruns since late May, it seems that the GH crew plans to work virtually non-stop to get these upcoming shows pieced together.

As had been suggested a few days ago, August 3 is the target date that those with General Hospital are utilizing as the air date for the first fresh episode since the coronavirus pandemic forced production to halt.

On Thursday morning, Marcus Anthony Samuel teased General Hospital fans about his return to the set. He posted a snapshot on Instagram showing him sitting on a couch, a protective mask over his mouth and nose. His caption simply signaled that this was his new workplace fashion, a teaser that seemed to refer to wearing a mask while not actively taping.

Marcus being back on the set means that his character of Felix Debois apparently will figure into the Port Charles action at some point over the first week or two of episodes. Marcus had been back intermittently in recent months, and General Hospital fans would love to see him get a meaty storyline in the months ahead.

Early General Hospital spoilers from ABC suggest that the action will pick up right where it left off in May. There were a lot of intense storylines reaching their respective climaxes right as the hiatus hit, and viewers cannot wait to see where the writers head with everything now that they’ve got new scripts being filmed.