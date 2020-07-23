‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Devon Hides A Secret On His Wedding Day

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, July 24 teases flashback moments from August 14, 2015. Devon and Hilary tied the knot, and Neil ended up making amends with the couple before they said, “I do.”

Neil (Kristoff St. John) made amends at Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) wedding, according to SheKnows Soaps. The situation with the love triangle between Neil, Hilary, and Devon created a lot of hard feelings for everyone involved. Neil and Hilary were together first, and then she and Devon began an affair while she was still with Neil. It wasn’t the most auspicious start, but the two felt a powerful connection. When it came down to it, Neil claimed that he loved his family more than he loved staying hurt over the betrayal. Because of that, he did his best to repair their torn relationships.

Hilary suspected Neil’s sincerity. She thought that he was up to something, but Neil vowed not to cause any issues at her wedding. Neil asked Hilary to consider his good behavior, a wedding present from him to her and Devon. When Hilary walked away, though, Neil glared at her, indicating that perhaps his true feelings didn’t exactly match the words that came out of his mouth.

Monty Brinton / CBS

When Hilary left to get ready, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) was there by her side, helping her transform into a glowing bride. Lauren, who was Hilary’s best friend at the time, served as maid of honor for the wedding, too. Lauren gave Hilary advice about marriage, and she also ended up keeping Devon from seeing Hilary before the ceremony.

Speaking of Devon, he had a big secret, and con man Colin (Tristan Rogers) happened to know what Devon was hiding. Because of that, Colin demanded a large sum of cash to keep quiet about the whole thing.

Lily (Christel Khalil) ended up helping Hilary get ready, which surprised her. However, Lily seemed prepared to bury the hatchet — at least for then — because she saw how happy Hilary made her brother. Before Hilary left to get married, she and Lily hugged, and Lily wished her brother and his new wife nothing but the best.

The ceremony featured Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily’s twins as an adorable ring bearer and flower girls. Sure, they were confused about their uncle marrying their grandpa’s wife, but Devon smoothed over all their questions. Hilary walked down the aisle with the world’s most enormous bouquet, and The Young and the Restless fans might remember that it was to hide the actress’s real-life pregnancy. Ultimately, the bride and groom ended up pledging their lives to each other with beautiful, heartfelt vows.

This episode marks the end of “Fan Favorite” week on The Young and the Restless. Next week will feature highlights from the Newman family.