Rita Ora Poses In Unbuttoned Cardigan For A Series Of Black-And-White Pics

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in black-and-white. The entertainer is known for posting regularly via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper stunned in what looked to be a gray knitted cardigan. She left the majority of the garment unbuttoned and displayed a hint of her midriff. Ora showed off her decolletage area, which she accessorized with numerous necklaces. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted pants that covered her feet and opted for bracelets, rings, and small earrings for extra accessories. Ora sported her shoulder-length blond hair down in a messy style.

The former America’s Next Top Model judge treated fans to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured close-up whipping her hair. Ora kept her eyes closed and was caught in motion. She placed one hand on her hip and tilted her head to the left slightly.

In the next slide, Ora subtly bit her lip and looked down to her left with a suggestive expression. The entertainer kept her hand on her hip and pushed the majority of her locks over to one side.

In the third frame, Ora was photographed from the waist up. She raised both her arms in the air and tilted her head up with both eyes closed. The 29-year-old was snapped from a lower angle in front of a clear sky.

In the fourth and final frame, Ora was candidly captured walking in a garden with her hair covering the front of her face slightly.

For her caption, she credited the photographer Ronan Park. Ora geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where these snapshots took place.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 84,000 likes and over 580 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“You’re so stunning!” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Thank you for bringing so much light into my life recently! I am forever grateful!” another person shared.

“Please you look SO good wow I love you,” remarked a third fan.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she in a low-cut black top, which she tied up at the front, in a couple of outdoor pics. Ora completed the outfit with high-waisted black pants and wore a bandana.