Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump Is ‘Inconsistent And Indifferent’ To The Suffering Coronavirus Has Created

In a Thursday interview aired on The Bakari Sellers Podcast, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took aim at Donald Trump’s purported indifference to the suffering the coronavirus has wreaked across the United States.

As reported by Breitbart, Clinton lamented Trump’s decision to dismantle the National Security Council (NSC) pandemic unit implemented by Barack Obama and the real estate mogul’s purported budget cut for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which the former presidential nominee suggested would have bolstered “pandemic preparation and response.” As The Inquisitr previously reported, science writer Laurie Garrett claimed that Trump dismantled the NSC unit out of spite.

According to Clinton, Obama would have been a better leader to steer America through the COVID-19 crisis. She pointed to Obama’s understanding of the processes that help manufacture and distribute personal protective equipment and said he would have “worked closely” with individual states to coordinate a response.

“Not in the antagonistic manner, the way they have done, but what do you need and how do we do it,” she said, referring to the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic. “You would have had a president who modeled good behavior, including wearing a mask.”

Clinton then took a direct shot at Trump’s leadership, temperament, and ability to empathize amid the crisis.

“Unfortunately, you know we had a president ill-prepared to be president and incredibly incoherent, inconsistent and indifferent to the suffering that this virus has caused, not just health-wise but economically.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Clinton’s belief has been echoed as far back as March. In a piece for The Atlantic, Juliette Kayyem, a former Department of Homeland Security official, said that Trump at the time was unable to grasp the severity of the situation. According to Kayyem, his minimization of the virus’ seriousness made him look “delusional” as opposed to calm and collected.

Clinton has been open about her criticism of Trump’s coronavirus response. As reported by CNN, the former Democratic presidential nominee — who lost the 2016 primary to the real estate mogul — claimed that she would have done a better job handling the COVID-19 crisis.

“I don’t think we necessarily should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have. So I know I would have done a better job.”

Clinton highlighted the frustration she feels on the sidelines as the virus continues to grip America. Although Clinton noted that she could fundraise and share her opinion on the matter publicly, she lamented the fact that she could have done more if in a different position.