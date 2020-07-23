Jordyn Woods Rocks A One-Shoulder Crop Top On Instagram

Jordyn Woods sparkled in an all-white ensemble in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 11.5 million followers on Wednesday, July 22.

While the model did not tag the location of the post, she appeared to be in front of a nondescript brown building. She posed in front of a tree and a bush.

Jordyn looked directly at the camera with half-lidded eyes, giving the lens a sultry glance. She bent one arm at the elbow, placing her hand on her forehead. Her other hand held the straps of Jordyn’s mint green purse, which she showed off to the camera. She tilted her head to the side. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, and a hint of a close-mouthed smile played on her face. The photo was taken from the knees up, so while part of her ensemble was shown in the image, the shot did not capture the full thing.

Jordyn wore a cream-colored crop top that showcased her buxom bust. The short shirt also accentuated her toned and taut midriff. She paired the racy top with a white, long-sleeved zip-up hoodie, as well as white sweatpants. Even her nail polish matched the outfit.

As for her jewelry, Jordyn accessorized with a number of items. She wore metallic hoop earrings, a silver necklace that dangled with charms, as well as multiple rings on her fingers.

She seemed to have used a filter on the picture, as her honey brown eyes glittered in a blue hue, and several sparkles could be seen throughout the snapshot.

In the caption of the post, Jordyn revealed that she felt “cute” in the moment, but that she might change her mind and erase the picture later.

Some fans took her caption to heart.

“Don’t you dare delete,” warned one fan, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Delete me with your love,” another social media user joked.

Other followers loved the camera effect that she used.

“Filter got you looking crazy,” they commented, following up their message with three crying face emoji.

Others still loved her overall look.

“Bae Woods,” declared a fourth person, adding three heart-eye smiley faces and three flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up more than 305,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jordyn recently wowed her millions of followers by posing in another white outfit. That time, she wore a one-piece swimsuit while she lounged by the pool.