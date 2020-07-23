Anna Katharina Cuts A Stylish Figure In Cheetah-Print Top While Walking Her Dog

Model Anna Katharina has a knack for looking chic in just about every outfit she wears. While she may be known by her fans for rocking skimpy bikinis, she can pull off any look. As an example, the blond model shared a series of photos on her Instagram page Thursday that featured her cutting a stylish figure in a cheetah-print top and a pair of jeans while walking her dog.

The popular influencer was standing outside near a salmon-colored brick wall. At her feet looking quite photogenic was her black poodle. Anna held a bright red leash in her hand as she posed for the camera.

Anna looked comfortable and casual in her outfit. The top had a button-up front and short sleeves. It appeared to be made of a soft, lightweight fabric, and it was cropped just above her waist. She wore a black bra underneath. Her jeans were a mid-rise style that gave her fans a peek at her flat tummy. They featured several rips in the front. She also sported a pair of flat sandals, which looked to be a perfect choice for an afternoon walk. She wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves.

Anna’s post consisted of two snapshots that were similar in that they saw the beauty from a side angle as she posed next to the wall. Anna smiled at the camera as she stood with both hands in front of her holding the leash in the first photo. She stood with leg forward, showing off the curve of her booty. The dog seemed to be posing for the camera too, as it appeared to be looking right at the lens.

The popular influencer tilted her head and smiled at the camera in the second snap, which captured her standing with her thumb hooked in her pocket. The pose put her flat abs on display.

In the caption, Anna joked about the way she was holding the leash. It seemed her followers didn’t notice, as they were too busy raving over how stylish she looked.

“You Are Beautiful Anna, the k-9 Too!!” quipped one Instagram user.

“Simply very Nice and Beautiful Lady,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Hahaha love it!! You’re adorable,” wrote a third fan.

“Whoa. I didn’t recognize you at first with clothes on,” joked a fourth fan.

It is true that Anna’s Instagram page is filled with photos and videos that show her scantily clad. Not too long ago, she shared a post that saw her flaunting her figure in a crop top and a pair of tight white shorts.