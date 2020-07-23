Rachel Ward Flaunts Incredible Legs In Black Mini Dress

On Thursday, July 23, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 607,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in a white-walled room. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Machester, England.

Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in a ruched black mini dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and billowy sleeves. The figure-hugging garment, which was from the clothing retailer Misspap, accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist. Her toned legs were also put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model accessorized the feminine look with a black Chanel leather purse, a pair of matching square-toe heels, and a silver watch worn on her right wrist.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose curls and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Rachel bent her knee, as she leaned against the wall. She placed one of her hands on her waist and looked directly at the camera, parting her full lips. A sizable plant can be seen to her right. For the following photo, she sat with her legs crossed on a carpeted floor. The Instagram star touched her temple, as she tilted her head with a serious expression on her face. A vase containing greenery and what appears to be a wooden stool was placed behind her.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Misspap by informing her followers that the company was having a sale.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are STUNNING!” wrote a fan, along with two pink heart emoji.

“Gorgeous as always my gal xxxx,” added a different devotee.

“[S]o beautiful,” remarked another admirer.

“Always wonderful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a black bodysuit that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.