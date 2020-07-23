Judge Rules To Unseal Documents From Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2015 Case

A federal judge has ordered a release of sealed documents from a case involving alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, CNN reported.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges she had helped to recruit and groom underage girls as young as 14. Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking, was arrested in 2019. He was found dead in his prison cell in August that year.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said Maxwell’s legal team will have a week to appeal the decision.

The documents are from a 2015 civil defamation case by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein kept her as a “teenage sex slave”, assisted by Maxwell, said CNN.

The records include a disposition from Maxwell, denying any knowledge of Epstein’s alleged “scheme” to recruit minors for relations with Epstein and other men.

“I wasn’t aware that [Epstein] was having sexual activities with anyone when I was with him other than myself,” she said.

In regards to the allegations against Epstein, she said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in July, as reported by The Inquisitr.

She evaded arrest until the FBI located her on the East Coast.

Mark Mainz

Preska ruled that the public’s right to know the information outweighed any “annoyance or embarrassment” the accused may feel.

“In the context of this case, especially its allegations of sex trafficking of young girls, the court finds any minor embarrassment or annoyance resulting from Ms. Maxwell’s mostly non-testimony… is far outweighed by the presumption of public access,” she said.

Maxwell’s attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca had argued against the release of the records, said ABC News.

“The sealed testimony or summaries may inappropriately influence potential witnesses or alleged victims,” he argued.

The court records detail the names of high profile figures who socialized or travelled with Epstein over the past decade. He has been linked to former President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

Pagliuca argued that a 418-page deposition, which included intimate details about her sexual escapades, was given under an assumption of confidentiality.

“The subject matter of these [documents] is extremely personal, confidential, and subject to considerable abuse by the media,” he said.

Preska stated that confidential depositions, collectively known as Jane Does, would remain anonymous, said CNN.

Trump recently faced backlash after he spoke about Maxwell at a press conference, The Inquisitr reported.

“I just wish her well, frankly,” he said.

Trump has appeared in photographs with both Maxwell and Epstein.