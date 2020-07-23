Dolly Castro Rocks Shimmery Spandex & A Sports Bra In Sizzling New Snapshot

Dolly Castro showed off her famous figure in another Instagram post that captured her in sexy workout attire. The photo was added to her feed on Thursday afternoon, and Dolly’s 6.2 million fans have been loving it.

Dolly posed outside in front of a wall of green plants that covered a home. Her geotag in the update indicated that she was in Riviera Maya, Mexico, where she was enjoying a little bit of rest and relaxation on vacation. Dolly posed in the center of the frame and turned her body slightly in profile. The model showed off her muscles and flexed big with one arm as she held a canister of protein from 1st Phorm in the opposite hand. She smiled big for the camera as she looked at the jar in her hand.

The model opted for a skimpy workout set that showed off her curves to perfection. On her upper-half, she wore a white sports bra that popped perfectly against her naturally dark skin. The bra featured the 1st Phorm logo written across her chest in bold, gold letters, and its V-neckline offered more than a tease of her bronze cleavage. It had thick straps that were worn on her shoulders while her arms were left bare.

The lower portion of her ensemble was just as sexy. Dolly rocked a pair of shiny, red spandex with a thick waistband that sat on her tiny midsection. The front of the garment hit a few inches below her chiseled abs, and its daringly short length showcased her shapely thighs.

She styled her dark, black tresses with a middle part, and her hair tumbled over her shoulders and back. Dolly kept her accessories simple and wore only a small, gold ring on her left hand.

In the caption of the update, she plugged phormula from 1st Phorm and explained all of its benefits, especially since most gyms are closed. The model also revealed that the taste and quality of the product are amazing.

Fans have been loving the update so far. More than 9,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post while nearly 200 left comments. Most Instagram users told her to enjoy her vacation, while a few more complimented her figure.

“Beautiful woman, keep doing what u love,” one follower gushed with a few red heart emoji.

“Can tell your body weight workouts are going well,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Love that protein! Chocolate milkshake and CTC are my favorite,” another fan added.

“Looking amazing gorgeous love,” a forth social media user raved alongside a few flame emoji.