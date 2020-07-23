Larsa Pippen Tugs Mixed-Print Bikini Bottoms While Enjoying ‘Rest And Relaxation’

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to showcase her bikini body while enjoying a little rest and relaxation near the ocean. Her post comes not too long after she recently showed off her figure while wearing a skin-tight mini dress in what she noted was a drama-free zone, The Inquisitr reported.

In the shot, Larsa stood outside on a wooden balcony that featured glass sides, and the ocean waves gently rolled to shore in the background. She posed in front of a tropical palm tree with one leg bent, touching the glass and both her arms resting on the edge behind her, and it looked like she had a matching light pink manicure and pedicure. The blue sky featured just one small white cloud and plenty of sunlight, which hit the mother of four’s hair, making it shine. The model wore her long golden highlighted brown hair in a half ponytail, leaving the lengths cascading down her back and over one shoulder. A slight breeze seemed to blow her tresses.

Larsa wore black rectangular sunglasses to protect her eyes against the bright sun, and she kept her full lips closed with a pleasant look on her face. In her ears, she wore sizeable sparkly stud earrings. The model wore a tiny mixed-print bikini top with a string that connected the triangles of fabric that wrapped around to her back. She paired it with matching bottoms that featured an animal print along with colorful tropical flowers, and she tugged at the straps that rose over each hip. The bikini showed off Larsa’s voluptuous cleavage, flat stomach, curvy hips, and nipped-in waist along with her shapely arms.

Fans appeared to love Larsa’s beach-ready look with over 21,400 hitting the “like” button, and more than 400 taking the time to leave a positive reply. Many Instagrammers included the flame emoji to indicate that they thought the 46-year-old looked hot.

“Awesome view! And the background is nice as well. You’re photobombing the beach!!” exclaimed one follower.

“Snatched waist and a beautiful view. Yes, girl. You look so hot!” a second devotee wrote, including red heart eye emoji.

“How can you have four kids, being in your 40s, and have that body? I’m in my 20s, no kids, and look at me,” wondered a third fan who also including a crying smiley.

“You look gorgeous. I love the bathing suit,” a fourth wrote along with a double pink heart and a red heart eye emoji.