Meghan McCain Accuses Mary Trump Of Cashing In, Calls Book ‘A Great Way For You To Get A Paycheck’

The View host Meghan McCain did not mince her words on Thursday when speaking to President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, about her tell-all book on the real estate mogul, Too Much and Never Enough.

“I don’t like books like this,” McCain said bluntly. “I don’t like family tell-all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power.”

According to McCain, such tell-all works are often one-sided and typically villainize the subjects to the point that they strain credulity.

“There have been books about my family which are complete and total garbage, told from a skewed perspective and at the end of the day, you get a really good paycheck out of it. But I don’t think it’s that legitimate.”

In response to McCain’s claim that the book is a “great way for you to get a paycheck,” Trump acknowledged the host’s opinion but pushed back on her suggestion that the publication is not credible and pointed to her “very deep experience” within the Trump clan.

“I’m not some stranger writing it, I’m his niece,” the author said.

Although McCain continued to question the closeness Trump has to the president and his family, the president’s niece doubled down on her alleged proximity to the Trumps. McCain also accused the psychologist of having dinner with her uncle at the expense of taxpayers, which Trump claimed was “absurd thing to say.”

Trump argued that if financial gain were her motivation for the book, she would have written it years ago. According to the author, her decision to write the project was driven by her desire for Americans to hear the truth about her uncle before voting in November’s election.

As reported by ABC News, Trump’s publication claims that her uncle was raised in a “dysfunctional” home environment. She accused her relatives of believing that money was a replacement for love and claimed that people were often used as “pawns” by those closest to them.

