Bella Thorne Is All Loved Up In Latest Instagram Post With Boyfriend

Bella Thorne got cozy with her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, on Instagram with her latest set of snaps. The actress posted six images of the couple posing by the beach.

In the first snap, Bella gazed lovingly at Ben, while he looked directly into the camera. She held his hand as it draped around her waist. Her other hand fell by her side, which was lightly touched by her boyfriend.

Bella rocked an all-white outfit. The simple yet gorgeous combo of a cropped white vest and a distressed white skirt was a perfect look for the beach. She wore black boots and a short silver chain. The star added a small pop of color with bright red lipstick. Bella’s white ensemble is perfectly contrasted by her boyfriend’s navy blazer, T-shirt, and dark skinny jeans.

In the caption, she asked her 23.3 million followers about their favorite animation and if they could guess hers. The post quickly racked up over 400,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

The subsequent pictures were of the couple posing in the same spot. In one, Bella leaned into him and kicked her knee back, while he held her hand across her torso and kissed her hair. There was one photo of Bella by herself sitting down. The more intimate shot gave followers a closer glimpse at the small heart tattooed on her shoulder. She ended the collection with an adorable selfie of herself kissing Ben on the cheek.

The sunset made the former Disney star’s ginger hair pop. Although she’s a big fan of funky hairstyles and colors, this color is almost an exact match of her natural red. She parted her tresses to the right and tucked them behind her left ear. The actress’s locks were left hanging casually in loose waves.

Last month, Bella was ecstatic to reunite with her Italian partner, The Inquisitr reported. She shared that they had been apart for five months, as Ben was not allowed into America yet, and she couldn’t visit in him Italy without a work permit. They seem to be spending a lot of time together this month, as Ben posted a cute selfie of the two to his own Instagram almost two weeks ago.

Bella’s fans swooned over the adorable pair in the comments.

“Such a lovely couple,” one fan gushed with a heart-eyed emoji.

“I love you,” a second fan professed.

“Bae goals,” another said.

“WOW. stunning,” one person complimented her.