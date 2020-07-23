Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Insane Curves In Neon Green Bikini For Promotional Snapshot

American model Katya Elise Henry likely motivated tens of thousands of fans on social media after she shared a sexy new image of herself on Wednesday, July 22, promoting her 8-week fitness challenge. The bombshell posted the content to her Instagram account for her 7.6 million followers and it quickly gained a lot of traction.

The 25-year-old — who is best known for her fitness regimen — was photographed for the virtual flier in front of a digital yellow background. Katya took center stage in the image as she stood directly in front of the camera from her side. She exuded both sexy and playful vibes as she popped her booty out and stuck her tongue out.

Her long brunette hair did not look to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in messy waves. Katya further had her right hand resting on her locks.

Despite her good looks, though, it was her killer curves that stood out most, as she flaunted them in a skimpy bikini.

Katya rocked a neon-green bikini top that featured two thin straps, which tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit garment did not conceal much, as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her bust. Though users couldn’t see the front of the top, it likely revealed some cleavage as well.

The model teamed the number with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also provided just minimal coverage. The briefs, which were designed in a classic Brazilian-style thong, particularly showcased her curvy hips and bodacious derrière. The bottoms additionally featured high-waisted side-straps that drew attention to her toned midriff.

She finished the look off with a pair of dark sunglasses, and a number of accessories, including a bracelet and several rings.

In the caption, Katya provided a lengthy statement promoting her personalized fitness routine.

The eye-catching snapshot was instantly met with enthusiasm and support from fans, accumulating more than 88,000 likes since going live yesterday night. Over 400 users also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her curves, beauty, and bikini.

“I’m trying to get like this,” one fan wrote, adding several heart-eyes emoji.

“Perfection personified baby,” added a second admirer.

“You’re like a ray of the sun, it brightens my whole day,” a third individual added.

“Perfect body” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has posted a number of daring looks to her social media account this past week. On July 19, she dazzled her fans once again after she rocked a ruffled bikini that again showed off her curvy physique, per The Inquisitr.