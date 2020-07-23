Devon Windsor Stuns In A Sparkling Swimsuit On The Beach

Devon Windsor dazzled in her latest Instagram upload. The Victoria’s Secret model recently rocked a glittering one-piece that she modeled on the sand, sharing the images on the platform on Thursday, July 23 — much to the delight of her 2.1 million followers.

While Devon did not tag the location of the three photos, she appeared to be in a tropical paradise on a gorgeous day. The sky shone a cornflower blue, while the cerulean ocean lapped up on the sandy shore behind her.

She wore a sparkling silver swimsuit that hugged her body tightly. The strapless garment featured a U-shaped dip on the neckline, as well as vertical lines on the midriff that curved with her figure. It boasted a belt that buckled across her abdomen. The bottom of the suit was high-cut and flaunted Devon’s hips. Devon tagged the bathing suit as one from her swimwear collection, Devon Windsor Swim.

Her medium-length, slicked-back blond locks appeared to be wet, as if she had just gone for a dip in the sea. As for her jewelry, Devon opted to pair the belted swimsuit with a silver necklace and multiple bracelets on her wrist. Black, opaque sunglasses shielded her eyes from view.

In the first photo, the model stood tall on the sand, jutting out one hip. She placed one hand on her thigh and the other on the back of her head. She tilted her head upwards. The swimwear was the focal point of the picture, and her tanned legs seemed to stretch on forever.

The second snap was a full body shot that was taken from further away. In this image, Devon walked forward on the beach, her arms hanging down by her side. She looked off to the side.

The third and final shot featured Devon lying on a lounge chair, tanning herself in the sun.

Devon captioned the set with advice to fans to capture the simple moments in life. She concluded her thought with a sparkle emoji.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow reached close to 18,000 likes and received more than 100 comments. Devon’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise.

Some gushed over her swimwear.

“In love with your swimsuit!” declared one fan, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Love this suit,” echoed another.

Others loved the beachy locale.

“Dream place,” shared a third fan.

Others still were jokingly envious of her image.

“You’re so cool it’s unfair,” wrote a fourth social media user.