Julianne Hough Does A Flip Into The Pool As She Flaunts Her Figure In A Nude Bikini

Julianne Hough showed off her playful side in an Instagram video she posted on Wednesday. She was in a bikini and hanging out at the pool with her bestie Kristy Sowin and the two pulled off an impressive stunt that fans went crazy over.

The video clip showed Julianne wearing a nude-colored bikini, standing on a ledge at one end of the pool. Just as she prepared to dive in, Kristy flew into the frame from the side. Julianne managed to flip over her bestie into the water as her pal continued her sideways lunge into the pool.

“Oh my gosh I love this so much,” one of the dancer’s fans commented.

The former America’s Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars personality added a handful of hashtags and a silly caption for the post. She teased that they were two peaches in a pod, and she signaled that it’s her birthday month.

Julianne added that she loves Kristy more than everyone else, but she did add a hashtag adding in her beloved pup Lexi. That seems to reference one of her two dogs who passed away last fall, apparently indicating that Lexi it up there in the most-loved category too.

Lexi and Harley died on the same day, and both Julianne and her now-estranged husband Brooks Laich were devastated. It’s never been revealed exactly what happened that caused their deaths, but it did seem that this heartbreak may have taken a significant toll on the pair’s marriage at the time.

Some fans raised an eyebrow at the “single as a pringle” hashtag in Julianne’s caption. That could be a nod to her current marital status, but it seemed more likely to be a reference to her friend and fellow stuntwoman.

It just so happens that Julianne’s pal has that phrase in her Instagram profile. It is seemingly something of an inside joke she has with Brooks.

The stunt clip was viewed more than 1.5 million times over the course of the 16 hours or so since Julianne first shared it. About 800 people commented and the clip amassed almost 200,000 likes too.

“Omg! You are perfect Jule!! Amazing woman,” a fan declared.

“Oh my gorgeous you two. Rocking bodies,” another fan said.

The focus of video may have been on the stunt that the two ladies coordinated, but people certainly appreciated the glimpses of the dancer’s incredible figure as well.

Julianne’s abs were on full display during the initial seconds, and the flip served to showcase her pert derriere as well. She may be navigating some difficult times personally given the separation from Brooks, but it seems she’s having a pretty good birthday month and people were thrilled to see it.