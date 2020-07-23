‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reacts To Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Being Fired

Lala Kent is speaking out about her co-stars' exits from 'Pump Rules.'

Lala Kent is speaking out about Bravo’s decision to terminate the employment of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

Over a month after Stassi and Kristen were booted from the reality series due to claims of past racism, Lala shared a social media video with her fans and followers in which she reacted to the many questions she’s received from the series’ viewers in regard to how she’s been feeling about Stassi and Kristen’s firings.

“To me, when people ask me how I feel about it … I try to not really get into it, but I will say that them not being on the show anymore … that hasn’t sunk in yet,” Lala admitted, according to a video taken by @_surrules and shared by Reality Blurb on July 22.

According to Lala, she is having a hard time accepting he fact that she will no longer be filming scenes for Vanderpump Rules with Stassi and Kristen, especially considering the two women have been with the show from the start. That said, Lala admitted that the three of them have had a very crazy ride together in the years since she joined the show for Season 4 and will remain friends, despite their exits from the cast.

“You know when someone passes and you’re still fine because your body just goes into shock but you’re not used to it? That’s what it feels like,” Lala explained, comparing Stassi and Kristen’s exits to a death.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Bravo also fired cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who joined the cast last summer for Season 8 and in the weeks since the official announcement was made, there have been calls for the firing of Jax Taylor.

Most recently, after Faith Stowers said she experienced racism during her time on the show, Billie Lee accused Jax of refusing to film with her because she is transgender.

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute pose as Stassi presents her Outfit Of The Day Collection. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala recently opened up about the upcoming start of filming on the show’s ninth season, telling a fan on a live Instagram chat that she and her cast haven’t yet been filled in in regard to when production will get underway.

“We just know that when they tell us we’re going to start filming that our schedules are now officially cleared and just every single day we need to plan on filming something,” Lala explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube on July 15.