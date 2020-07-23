Bethany Lily April Shows Off Major Cleavage In Magenta Bikini

British bombshell Bethany Lily April sent hearts racing across the globe on social media after she shared a daring new photo of herself on Thursday, July 23. The stunner took to her Instagram account to share the spicy content with her 3.1 million followers, and the image quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old model was photographed indoors for the snapshot, likely in a living room as couches and a coffee table were visible behind her. Bethany stole the show as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, posing while sitting down on the floor. She emitted a sweet but sultry vibe as she pouted and directed her soft gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair — which featured highlights — did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves.

Still, what clearly stood out most in the photo was her killer curves, as she showed them off with ease in a skimpy bikini.

Bethany opted for a magenta colored bikini top that featured two straps that looked to tie around her neck and back. The garment barely left anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, drawing attention to her bust. Meanwhile, the top’s tiny triangular cups also struggled to contain her assets, revealing a great deal of cleavage and just a hint of underboob.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The bottoms also did not provide much coverage as they were cut with a high-rise, skimpy cut that particularly flaunted her curvy hips. Furthermore, the brief’s thick and high-waisted sides helped to accentuate her slim core.

She finished the look off with just a vibrant blue and magenta button-up that matched the bikini.

In the post’s geotag, Bethany indicated that she was on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

In the caption, the beauty simply expressed that she was a fan of her “evening glow.” She also revealed that her shirt was designed by BoohooMan, a brand that’s popular among celebrities.

The eye-catching update was quickly met with a great deal of approval and support from fans, amassing more than 38,000 likes so far. Additionally, more than 800 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, beauty, and bathing suit.

“So pretty,” one user wrote.

“You’re just lovely,” added a second fan.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third follower proclaimed.

Bethany is no stranger to sharing sizzling posts of herself on Instagram.

On July 22, she stunned her fans after she rocked a sheer lace top that showed off her famous assets, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 41,000 likes.