Jessica Simpson, 40, Looks Like A Teen In Sweet Selfie With Her Lookalike Son Ace

The mom of three posed with her mini-me on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson looked half her age in a sweet selfie with her young on Ace.

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer, who shares three kids with her husband Eric Johnson, posted the cute pic with her only son, Ace Knute, to her Instagram page.

In the photo, which can be seen below, a youthful-looking Jessica pressed her head against her 7-year-old son’s cheek as she held out her arm to capture the photo op. The Open Book author wore a light denim jacket and gray sweat pants, while Ace wore a Mamba Sports Academy t-shirt as they posed together at home.

The mother and son were both smiling widely in the snap, and between their matching blond hair and similar smiles, it was clear Jessica was posing with her mini-me. In the caption to the pic, she even joked that she’s pretty sure this is her “kiddo” by her side. In turn, Ace looked delighted to be alongside his famous mom.

In comments to the post, many Jessica’s 5.4 million followers agreed that her little boy is her indeed twin.

“He has your exact face,” one fan wrote to Jessica.

“You have the same eyes and beautiful smile,” another added.

“Some people have matching outfits – you two have matching faces!” a third commenter chimed in.

“Mini-me down to the cowlicks,” another fan said.

Others noted that Jessica is an all-natural beauty who just doesn’t seem to age.

Jessica is known for her all-natural selfies and photos with her kids, but it isn’t often that she posts snaps of herself with just Ace. In late June the proud mama shared an Instagram tribute to her little boy, which can be seen here, in honor of his seventh birthday. She described her son as “beautiful, kind, compassionate” and noted his love of baseball cards and crystals.

Jessica also called Ace her “Cancerian soulmate,” as their birthdays are less than two weeks apart. It’s clear by her new photo that Jessica is very close to her lookalike son.

The new photo is only Jessica’s second post since turning 40 earlier this month. The blond beauty held on to her 30s down to the last minute and even posted a pic that showed her trying on a vintage pair of designer jeans in the final hours of her 30s on July 10. The busy mom admitted that after still fitting into her jeans, she was pleased to meet age 40.