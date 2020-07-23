Hunter McGrady Slays In A Sexy Black Monokini In ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Snap

Hunter McGrady returned to her Instagram page on Thursday to share another snap from her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread. The model revealed that the image was one of her “favorite shots” from her shoot — which took place in Ubud, Bali, per the upload’s geotag — and one glance at the post explains exactly why.

Hunter slayed as she flaunted her voluptuous curves in a sexy black monokini from Dippin’ Daisy’s. The top half the one-piece boasted thin shoulder straps and a plunging scoop neck that left the 27-year-old’s bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage well within eyesight. It also featured a knotted tie detail in the middle of its cups, drawing even further attention to the busty display.

The rest of Hunter’s swimwear resembled a pair of high-rise bikini bottoms, cinching tightly around her navel to highlight her waist and hourglass silhouette. It boasted a daring high-cut design that exposed her shapely thighs, toned legs, and curvy hips as well, much to the delight of her fans. The garment also had large cut-out detail that fell over top of Hunter’s midsection, further upping the ante of her look by exposing even more of her tanned physique.

Hunter stood in the middle of a tarnished wooden doorway in the snap, which appeared to open up to a grand room with intricate tile flooring and gorgeous lighting fixtures. She held a large, black-and-white scarf in one hand as she grasped onto the side of the door and let it drape behind her legs in an elegant fashion.

Her luscious blond locks were worn down in a deep side part. They were styled in voluminous waves that were gathered to one side of her shoulder, leaving her face unobstructed for her fans to admire. She did not appear to have added any accessories to the swimwear look either, ensuring that all eyes remained on her incredible figure.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sneak peek with love. It has amassed nearly 9,000 likes within the short timespan, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Drop dead gorgeous!!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Obsessed with you,” quipped another fan.

“You are my queen!!!! OMG Stunning!!!!” a third follower remarked.

“Yes!!!!! I love this suit and this photo. True beauty,” praised a fourth admirer.

This year marks Hunter’s fourth consecutive year appearing in the bikini-clad publication, which hit newsstands earlier this week on Tuesday. She previously shared another stunning snap from her spread that captured her posing on the beach in a striped two-piece. That shot proved to be another major hit, earning more than 34,000 likes and 653 comments to date.