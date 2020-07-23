Laurence Bédard Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Cut-Out Black Bikini

On Thursday, July 23, Canadian model Laurence Bédard made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old standing outside on a sunny day in front of a matte black wall. A sizable gray ceramic planter containing gorgeous greenery and numerous flowers could be seen in the background.

Laurence flaunted her fantastic figure in a black bikini that featured a one-shoulder top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, showcased her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. The bombshell kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a black hair tie worn on her left wrist.

The tattooed model struck a seductive pose by arching her back and jutting out her hips. She ran her fingers through her auburn hair, which was lighter at the roots, and lowered her gaze with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, advertised for the company.

The post appeared to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Quite a few of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and very beautiful thank you for all your [posts],” wrote a fan, adding a string of blue and red heart emoji.

“[F]or me you are the most beautiful woman in the world,” added a different devotee.

“Sooooo gorgeous!! Never have I seen ink look better,” remarked another follower.

“You look absolutely amazing and extremely sexy in that bikini,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Laurence has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she sported a plunging lace crop top and skintight bike shorts while posing near a pool. That post has been liked over 110,000 times since it was shared.