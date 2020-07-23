Demi Rose Wows Fans & Goes Topless In Flirty Photos

British model Demi Rose Mawby knows how to get the attention of her 14.2 million Instagram followers. Most of the time, they can count on her to share sultry content that shows off her fabulous curves. On Thursday, she did not let them down when she posted a series of snaps that featured her looking smoking hot while she went topless while wearing a bright purple pair of track shorts.

Demi’s post consisted of two pictures that captured her standing in a room with white walls and light carpeting. The only decoration was a mirror that hung on the wall behind her.

Both of the images were similar in that they saw Demi from the front. She was topless and wore the top of the the track suit wrapped around her shoulders with the sleeves strategically covering her nipples to keep from violating Instagram’s nudity policy. The shorts featured a high-rise waist with an elastic band and a white drawstring, which she wore untied. The shorts also had a message printed on the front in pink and white letters, which was indecipherable because of the way she was standing.

In the first snap, Demi held the sleeves of the jacket while she stood with one hip to the side. She gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face. The pose exposed plenty of her voluptuous chest while putting her trim midsection on display. The image was cropped above her knees, showing off her shapely thighs.

Demi looked away from the camera in the second picture. She wore a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted while she tugged on the sleeves of the jacket.

In the caption, Demi mentioned that the maker of the track suit was having a sale.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a smash hit, garnering more than 140,000 likes and over 1,200 comments within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Most of the comments came from fans who raved over how sexy Demi looked.

“Best looking woman on the planet,” quipped one Instagram user.

“I had to bring my phone closer to my face for this one,” joked a second follower.

“Very very beautiful,” a third admirer wrote.

“So stunningly beautiful,” a fourth comment echoed.

Demi gives her many admirers plenty of content to enjoy. She seems to enjoy sharing snaps that show her modeling everything from bikinis to sexy lingerie. Not too long ago, she uploaded a post that caught her flaunting her fit physique in a pink sequined mini dress.