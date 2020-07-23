Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In A Purple Bikini At Golden Hour

Alessandra Ambrosio took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, to share a series of four photos of herself modeling in a two-piece on the beach. The Victoria’s Secret model took advantage of the golden sunset by wrapping herself in a rainbow-colored sheet that glowed in the light.

Though Alessandra didn’t tag the location of the picture set, it appeared to be a beautiful day at the beach. The images seemed to be snapped at the golden hour, which made the model’s sun-kissed skin radiate. The cerulean hues of the ocean waves appeared even brighter as the sky slowly started fading from blue to orange.

Alessandra rocked a purple bikini that showcased some serious skin. The top featured straps that curved over her shoulders and strings that hooked around her back. The garment ran across her chest, with just a hint of her cleavage peeking out. The cups were ruched at the bottom, emphasizing her bust. The top boasted a keyhole cutout with beaded strings, showing off her décolletage.

The skimpy swimsuit bottoms sported the same ruching and beading on the sides. The bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen but rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. Her tanned and toned midriff was on full display.

Her brunette locks were windblown and glowed red in the sun. Alessandra opted to accessorize the look with several necklaces and dark sunglasses.

In the first shot, the model wore the sunnies over her eyes as she used the rainbow-striped blanket to block out the sun. She was awash in gold tones, which filtered through the fabric. She held her arms up high, her chin tilted upwards. This snap captured a full body shot of Alessandra, showing off the two-piece.

The second photo showed Alessandra arching her back and allowing the colorful blanket to catch the wind. As it flew behind her, she looked up to the sky, her tanned body glowing. She seemed happy in the third picture, scrunching her nose and laughing as the wind whipped her hair across her face. The blanket billowed in the breeze.

The final image was a close-up shot. Alessandra looked directly at the camera, the sun glinting through her tresses.

In the comments section of the post, her 10.2 million followers couldn’t stop gushing over Alessandra’s latest look.

“Bombshell,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with a cat heart-eye emoji.

“Ohh god u are stunning,” breathed a second person.

“Amazing colors,” complimented a third social media user.

“So beautiful,” said a fourth follower.