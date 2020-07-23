Chloe Saxon Slays In A Scandalously Skimpy Top & Thigh-High Boots

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 792,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot triple update in which she rocked a sexy ensemble. The picture was taken indoors, in a space decorated in neutral tones. Chloe perched on an upholstered beige chair, and a rectangular window with a black frame added some natural light and greenery to the spot.

Chloe stunned in an outfit from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She flaunted her tempting curves in a skimpy top that barely covered anything at all. The look featured puffed short sleeves that added a romantic, feminine vibe to the garment, and a low-cut neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The piece had some ruched detailing on the cups, and it tied in the middle, with thin strings dangling down her exposed stomach.

She paired the sexy shirt with high-waisted light-wash jeans that clung to every inch of her voluptuous curves. The pants featured distressed detailing on one thigh, and fit her like a second skin.

She finished off the look with a pair of brown thigh-high boots with a slouchy, casual fit. She spread her legs slightly as she perched on the arm of the chair with one hand on her thigh and the other on the chair, providing some balance.

Chloe didn’t add many accessories to the look, wearing a simple necklace and some hoop earrings. Her brunette locks were done in a half-up style with side-swept bangs skimming her eyebrows.

In the two following snaps, Chloe shifted her position and pose slightly, remaining perched on the arm of the furniture while continuing to smile seductively at the camera. The ensemble highlighted her hourglass figure to perfection, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The post received over 1,700 likes within 37 minutes, and also racked up 68 comments from her eager followers.

“You are delicious in jeans and your sexy top Chloe,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“Perfect body in jeans. You are so beautiful,” another follower remarked.

“Stunning!” one fan added, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“That top is too AMAZING,” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe flaunted her curvaceous figure in a pair of black booty shorts that clung to every inch of her shapely rear. She paired the look with a black sports bra, and finished it off with a white Starbucks coffee cup and a white baseball cap.