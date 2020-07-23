Casey Costelloe Shows Off Her Round Booty In A Black Thong Bodysuit On Instagram

Casey Costelloe treated her 797,000 Instagram followers to a bootylicious new photo this week that has earned nothing but love since going live to her feed.

The Australian model returned to her account on Thursday to post the racy new share, in which she sported nothing more than a black bodysuit from Bras N Things that left very little to the imagination. The one-piece was made of a lace material that clung tightly to Casey’s figure, defining her ample assets and teasing a glimpse of sideboob along the way. It had a racerback style that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a strappy design around her lower back that highlighted her trim waist.

The lingerie also boasted a scandalous thong style that left very little to the imagination. The cheeky cut showcased the star’s round booty nearly in its entirety, emphasizing it even more due to its scalloped trim. Fans were also treated to a look at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs in the image, much to their delight.

Casey stood in the middle of a large field full of tall grass in the snap, posing with her backside to the camera while turning her head over her shoulder. A gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky made up the scene around her and was illuminated by the bright sun that gave the snap a stunning golden hue.

Her blond locks were worn down and cascaded behind her back as she stared off into the distance with an alluring gaze. They were styled in long, loose curls that blew around her shoulders in the gentle breeze. A pair of hoop earrings just barely peeked out from underneath her luscious mane as well, giving her barely-there look the perfect hint of bling.

Fans went wild for the sizzling new addition to Casey’s Instagram feed, awarding it more than 7,400 likes within just six hours of going live. An additional 229 notes flooded the comments section, many containing compliments for the model’s booty-baring display.

“You’re beyond gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“So elegant and stunning,” praised another fan.

“You are without doubt one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen…you have a stunning figure. I love you,” a third admirer gushed.

“Talk about a perfect woman,” quipped a fourth follower.

This is not the first time that Casey’s Instagram followers have seen her clad in the lacy look, as another duo of snaps shared to her feed last week saw her in the same ensemble. This time, however, the model faced the camera to show off the front side of her lingerie, which featured a deep, plunging neckline.