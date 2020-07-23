Claudia Schiffer Smolders In A One-Piece Swimsuit In Sexy Throwback ‘Before Smartphones’

Model Claudia Schiffer delighted her 1.3 million Instagram fans by sharing a smoking-hot throwback photo from when she was in the prime of her modeling career. The undated image was shared on her feed on the afternoon of July 23, and it captured Schiffer in a one-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable assets.

Schiffer was outside on what appeared to be the perfect day to soak up some rays. She leaned her back against an iron railing while a concrete-lined pool with glistening blue water appeared at her back. The rest of the area boasted leafy trees that acted as a wall for privacy. A large planter with white flowers could also be seen in addition to a few pool chairs, loungers, and an umbrella that all possessed a khaki color.

Schiffer was all smiles for the snapshot as she held an old-school phone up to her ear, which she noted was “before smartphones” existed. She used the hashtag “#tbt” and included a smiley emoji in the caption. A man behind her held the same phone near the side of his face as he tucked one hand into his pocket. Schiffer placed her other hand on her derriere that was rested on the pool railing and looked directly into the camera.

She sizzled in a black one-piece swimsuit that was tight on every inch of her famous figure. The top featured spaghetti straps that were thin on her shoulders and allowed her to show off her slender arms. The swimsuit had a plunging neckline that was scalloped along the top and offered more than a generous glimpse of cleavage. Meanwhile, it’s high-cut leg holes left the model’s toned and tanned thighs in view.

She pulled her long, blond locks out of her face as the majority of her mane tumbled behind her back. The model’s bangs swept across her forehead and covered a portion of her face. Schiffer rocked a pair of oversized sunglasses that had black lenses and the eyewear took up a good part of her upper half.

It comes as no surprise that the photo has garnered over 14,000 likes and 180-plus comments from her adoring fans. Most complimented her bombshell body while countless others couldn’t believe the size of the phone.

“Before photoshop, before surgery madness, before lock downs, before instagram. That was really good times, love for you,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“Love this so much. Icon,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Wow!! Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” a third follower added.

“Vintage feels, those were the days, nowadays nobody appreciates anything,” one more wrote.