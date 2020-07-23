Tahlia Skaines Gets Cheeky In A Strapless Yellow Bikini In Tropical Throwback Snap

Tahlia Skaines is ready to travel again. The Australian model has been anxious for her next adventure, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has been passing the time by scrolling through her camera roll and reliving some of her favorite vacation memories, one of which she shared to her Instagram page on Thursday.

The steamy throwback was from Tahlia’s trip to One Foot Island in Aitutaki, per the upload’s geotag, and captured her enjoying a beautiful day outside by the ocean. She sat on top of a carved piece of wood that was suspended over the crystal clear water while arching her back slightly and throwing a peace sign up into the air.

A gorgeous view of the white sand shoreline and vibrant green palm trees completed the tropical scene. The sight was nothing short of breathtaking, however, it Tahlia herself that made the photo one not to miss, as she was showing some serious skin in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Tahlia stunned as she flaunted her fantastic figure in the baby yellow two-piece that complemented her deep, allover tan. The set included a bandeau-style top that wrapped tightly around her rib cage and highlighted her slender frame. The piece left her sand-coated back almost completely bare, while also offering her audience a look at her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms of the set made for a cheeky display, as its revealing cut left her peachy derriere exposed nearly in its entirety. The swimwear also allowed Tahlia to flaunt her curvy hips and sculpted thighs, and accentuated her trim waist with its thick, high-rise waistband.

Tahlia completed her sexy swimwear look with a silver chain bracelet around her wrist to give it just a hint of bling. She tied her platinum locks in a messy top knot that was secured with a dandelion yellow scrunchie, though a few strands fell out and grazed down her back.

The flashback shot quickly proved to be a hit, racking up over 11,000 likes from Tahlia’s fans after just six hours of going live. Dozens of her followers hit up the comments section of the upload as well to shower the star in compliments for her skin-baring display.

“This is so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You look amazing,” praised another follower.

“Fav pic of you everrrr,” a third admirer remarked.

“Stunning babe,” quipped a fourth fan.

While Tahlia has not been able to travel in recent months, she has found some time to hit the beach. A recent photo shared to her page last week saw her defying Australia’s winter weather as she stretched across the sand in a strappy bikini.