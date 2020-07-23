‘Double Shot At Love’ Spoilers: Pauly D & Vinny Hook Up With Former Flames In Shocking Season Twist

Viewers of A Double Shot at Love will be shocked by a turn of events during the newest episode of the MTV series. The stars of the Jersey Shore franchise — DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino — will hook up with two former flames as their castmates look on during one of the most stunning moments viewers will see this season.

In a teaser clip posted to the series’ official Instagram page, it appeared that Pauly and Vinny will try and rekindle the flames of love with two women who they had undeniable chemistry with during the first season of the show.

Maria Elizondo and Nikki Hall both spoke about how they felt about Vinny and Pauly to the men’s longtime pals, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren.

Maria spoke to Mike and said she felt she and Vinny were in a good place as friends. Mike clarified that when you are friends with someone you get to know them in a different way than just a physical relationship. Maria said she was open to her relationship with Vinny evolving.

“This is the comfortable that I was searching for when it came to Vinny,” she stated in the clip.

The two will later share a passionate kiss that didn’t make it onto the posted video shared by MTV but was seen during a trailer that aired at the end of the July 16.

In a separate instance, Lauren stole Nikki away from the pool party to speak to her privately. Nikki explained that she didn’t want to just party with the DJ, she wanted to “be with him.” Lauren remarked if that was Nikki’s end goal she needed to reveal her feelings, and she wouldn’t know if she didn’t try.

At the end of the clip, Nikki ran up to the DJ booth to give Pauly a hug. What was not seen was the passionate kiss she would give him in front of everyone.

Fans of the series were stunned by the turn of events.

“Yes! I can’t wait for tonight’s episode,” said one viewer.

“We’ve all been waiting for this episode. the Pauly and Nikki and Vinny and Maria reunion,” stated a second fan.

“Mrs. Sorrentino, you are the most genuine woman! You know exactly what Nikki must be feeling because you’ve been there before, amazing pep talk! So sweet of you,” exclaimed a third Instagram user in the comments section of the share.