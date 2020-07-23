Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise Reportedly Split As Sources Claim The Model Wanted Something More Serious

The rumored relationship between Brian Austin Green and Australian model Tina Louise is over according to TMZ sources. Many have speculated the two were an item after the pair were spotted together several times recently. Insiders claimed that there were several reasons for the split.

The outlet revealed that sources close to the Maxim figure declared that she broke things off with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star sometime this week. The couple never confirmed the relationship, although the pair have been rumored dating for the past month after several spottings. The two were seen twice at a vegan restaurant that the model owns and the two were spotted holding hands last week.

The actor spoke of Louise just days after their initial meeting.

“Tina – Tina’s really cool, I literally just met her that day, at her restaurant, on the sidewalk when the pictures were taken,” he said.

Sources revealed that the reason for the split was that Louise had enough of the online bullying she had received from fans of the podcast host and his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox. The scrutiny was disheartening and became too much for Louise.

Green and Fox recently announced the ending of their ten-year marriage. The couple share three sons, Bodhi, Journey, and River. The Transformers actress has moved on and is now dating the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The pair allegedly got together before Green and Fox separated.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Image

Insiders shared that the Australian wanted a more serious relationship than the father of three was ready to give. Louise reportedly wanted a deep involvement while the actor wished to have a more casual romance.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, before his romance with Louise, the actor was briefly linked to Courtney Stodden. The two grabbed takeout in Malibu together, and their connection was brought further into the spotlight after Stodden posted a video of the two in a hot tub where they were addressing an unknown woman. Green later called the former child bride “disappointing” as he explained that the video was made a while ago and went on to state that the video’s release was meant to cause trouble for him and Louise.

Despite the split, the Australian beauty reportedly still thinks that Green is a good guy that is going through some tough times. Louise believed that Green needed to take an opportunity to focus on himself. Former flame Stodden also shared her feelings about the 46-year-old. The actress called Green “unhinged” and shared her analysis.

“The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself,” Stodden proclaimed.