Kaley Cuoco Wears Face Mask With Her Husband’s Beard On It In Hilarious Photo

Kaley and Karl swapped the lower halves of their faces by wearing masks.

Kaley Cuoco had her fans in hysterics with the photo that she shared on her Instagram page on Thursday morning. The former star of The Big Bang Theory was modeling her unusual new face mask, and it made the lower half of her face look rather hairy.

Kaley, 34, was pictured posing with her husband, professional equestrian Karl Cook, 29. Her snapshot was a closeup of the couple showing off their face masks, which appeared to have photo-realistic images of their chins, mouths, and noses printed on them. However, they had swapped the facial coverings so that Karl’s wiry beard covered up Kaley’s usually-smooth chin and cheeks. Meanwhile, her red lips were plastered over her spouse’s mouth.

The married pair’s hair was similar shades of blond, and they were both rocking a slight wave with their tresses pushed over to the same side. However, Kaley’s hair tumbled down over her shoulders to reach her collarbones, while her husband’s locks only reached his chin. They were both rocking white shirts and what appeared to be secondary facial coverings around their necks.

Kaley was giving the camera a wide-eyed look, while the lines around her spouse’s eyes suggested that he was laughing or smiling. A horse trailer was visible in the background behind them, so they were likely at an equestrian event or their horse ranch.

In the caption of her post, Kaley joked that she and her hubby are starting to look alike. She also responded to the flood of comments asking where they got their masks by revealing that they were custom-made designs from R2 Custom Creations. She described the effect of the coverings as “deeply disturbing.”

Since Kaley shared the humorous photo on her account, it has amassed over 130,000 likes. Her fans also had a lot to say about her new accessory, and the crying laughing emoji proved to be a very popular response to her picture.

“Wow absolutely terrifying!” wrote the actress’ sister, Briana Cuoco.

“Lockdown has been rough on you. At least Karl is looking snappy,” quipped another commenter.

“OMG this is hilarious and somewhat disturbing at the same time,” a third admirer said.

“When I looked at this pic, I laughed so hard, my Coca-Cola came out my nose!!” a fourth fan remarked. “Thank you for giving me a great laugh, this morning!! I legit, needed it more than you know! It’s things like this, that make you my one of my favorite celebrities!”

In a recent video, Kaley reminded her fans to wear masks to avoid spreading and catching the coronavirus. She also noted that choosing a lipstick color is no longer an issue, thanks to the protective accessories.