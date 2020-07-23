Dua Lipa Honored That ‘Future Nostalgia’ Is Shortlisted For Mercury Prize

Dua Lipa wrote on Instagram that she is honored that her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, is shortlisted for the Hyundai Mercury Prize. She expressed her excitement and joked that she was crying after finding out the news.

The album was released on March 27 by Warner Records and has enjoyed a positive reception. It became the British musician’s first chart-topping release, as it hit No. 1 on the U.K. charts, according to Official Charts. This is a huge step up from her self-titled debut, which peaked in third place. This is more evidence that 2020 is Dua’s time to shine, as Future Nostalgia was the first record by a solo female artist to hit the No. 1 spot on the charts in 2020. The latest single from Future Nostalgia,“Hallucinate,” was released on July 10.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize proclaims itself to be of the same caliber as the Booker Prize for literature. The aim of the competition is to promote the best of U.K. and Irish music, with a celebration of the best 12 releases of the year. It is open to any genre. The shortlist is chosen by independent judges, and the same system is in place for deciding who will win. This winner is not decided based on a voting system, so Dua’s fans cannot vote for Future Nostalgia.

Should Future Nostalgia win, Dua will take home a trophy and £25,000 (approximately $32,000). The winning record will also increase public awareness for the project and artist, which could see Dua gaining new listeners.

Her 49 million followers were quick to congratulate the “New Rules” singer on the accomplishment. She amassed over 250,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments on her post of the news.

“As it should,” one wrote.

“So proud of you,” a second fan added.

“Seriously best album of the year every single song slaps,” another gushed.

“Such incredible news!!! Well done!! xxx,” a final fan added.

This is the first time female artists have outnumbered male artists since its creation in 1992, the BBC reported. Dua’s competition includes Charli XCX’s How I’m Feeling Now, Georgia’s Seeking Thrills, and Laura Marling’s Song For Our Daughter. Not only did female musicians top the shortlist, but as did the pop genre as a whole. Last year, punk lead the way, and typically other genres outside of pop have been favored.

The winner will be announced on September 24, and whether there will be a physical event held in London is yet to be confirmed due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.