Denise Richards Claps Back Amid ‘RHOBH’ Affair Drama: ‘If I Had An Open Marriage, I Would Be Open About It’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says she would admit is nothing like her 'Wild Things' character, Kelly.

Denise Richards said she has nothing to hide when it comes to her marriage to Aaron Phypers.

In a new interview, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke out regarding a storyline on the Bravo reality show that had her former friend Brandi Glanville alleging that the two women had an affair after Denise told her she was in an open marriage.

On the most recent episode of RHOBH, Brandi alleged that Denise told her she was “allowed” to be with other women but not men, then later backtracked and said her husband would “kill” her if he found out they hooked up.

But Denise said Brandi’s claims about a tryst between the two are untrue, and she denounced the ongoing rumors about her marriage.

“I did not have an affair,” Denise told The Washington Post. “If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it.”

“People can believe whatever they want, but Wild Things was not a documentary,” she added, referencing her racy 1998 film that featured an explicit scene involving a threesome.

But Brandi is not backing down. In addition to opening up about her alleged hookup with Denise in front of Bravo’s cameras, the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered host — who is staunchly opposed to cheating after her own experience with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s devastating headline-making affair with LeAnn Rimes – posted to Twitter, seen here, to defend herself against critics who accused her of messing with the newlyweds’ relationship.

“I’m not ruining any marriages!!!” Brandi tweeted. “They are open and asked me to find chicks for them!!”

Despite the allegations about an open marriage, Denise — who married Aaron in the fall of 2018 in a wedding attended by most of her RHOBH co-stars — assured the Post there’s no trouble in paradise and that her husband even plans to legally adopt her youngest child, Eloise.

“He’s my best friend,” Denise said of her man. “He’s my lover. He’s my confidant. I feel that we bring out the best in each other.”

The mom of three added that while they both have “very strong personalities,” she and Aaron respect each other’s opinions.

Denise teased that there’s “definitely consistency” with the scandalous subject matter about her that comes up on the current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season, but even with the drummed-up drama she would consider a return to the Bravo reality show next year because she had fun on the show and formed “genuine friendships.”

“My openness definitely bit me in the a** a bit,” Denise admitted of her inaugural Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season, which had her boasting about Aaron’s “size” and dishing that she took him to get a “happy ending” massage.