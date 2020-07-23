NBA Rumors: Montrezl Harrell Leaving LA Clippers For Suns In 2020 Free Agency, ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts

Veteran center/power forward Montrezl Harrell may be currently focused on helping the Los Angeles Clippers win their first NBA championship title, but when the 2019-20 NBA season is over, he will be needing to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league. Harrell is currently playing the final year of his contract with the Clippers and set to become an unrestricted free agent this fall. Though he looks committed with the Clippers, there are speculations that the 26-year-old big man may consider leaving Los Angeles to start a new journey somewhere else in the 2020 NBA free agency.

According to Martin Fenn of Bleacher Report, one of the teams who could express a strong interest in stealing Harrell from the Clippers this fall is the Phoenix Suns. Staying with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers will undoubtedly give him a legitimate chance of winning multiple NBA championship titles, but if he wants to be on a team that could give him more minutes and higher usage in a more defined role, Fenn believes that he should strongly consider joining the Suns in the 2020 NBA free agency.

“The Phoenix Suns immediately jump out as an intriguing fit. Granted, signing Harrell would give Phoenix two mostly paint-bound players alongside Deandre Ayton, but envisioning him and Devin Booker running pick-and-roll sets should make Suns fans salivate. Not to mention, Harrell would be a frontcourt upgrade over Dario Saric, and he fits in with the Suns’ young identity quite nicely. Phoenix can create additional cap by stretching and waiving some players on the current roster, and it might want to consider just that if it can bring Harrell aboard.”

Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

The Suns may not contend for the NBA championship title anytime soon, but they could give Harrell enough room to develop his overall game. Unlike in Los Angeles where he’s only considered as their Sixth Man, Harrell could become a regular starter in Phoenix, serving as a pick-and-roll partner of the face of the Suns’ franchise, Devin Booker. Having more playing time would enable Harrell to unlock his full potential and turm himself from a typical role player into an All-Star caliber big man in the league.

Though his potential arrival wouldn’t turn them into an instant title contender, adding Harrell to their roster would make the Suns a more competitive team in the deep Western Conference next season. Successfully acquiring him in the 2020 NBA free agency would improve the Suns’ defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 18 in the league, allowing 108.7 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.