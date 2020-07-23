Rachel Ward Sizzles In A Strapless Black Bodysuit

Blond bombshell Rachel Ward stunned her 607,000 Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked a sexy black bodysuit that showcased her curves to perfection. The two sizzling snaps were taken in Manchester, United Kingdom as the geotag indicated. Rachel posed in front of a plain cream-colored wall that allowed her smoking-hot ensemble to take center stage.

She wore a bodysuit from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The look was strapless, with a neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bodysuit had structured cups that looked almost like a bra, and featured vertical bands stretching down her toned figure as well as horizontal bands going around her waist. The details added some visual interest to the otherwise simple silhouette of the garment, and also highlighted Rachel’s hourglass figure.

The photo was cropped just below Rachel’s hips, so her long, leans legs weren’t visible in the frame. However, there was still plenty for her followers to appreciate.

Rachel held a glass of white wine in her hand, and she also added two statement accessories to her look, a chunky chain necklace and a chunky chain bracelet. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and shoulder in voluminous curls.

For the second snap in the Instagram update she altered her pose just slightly, holding her wine glass aloft in one hand while her other hand rested on her slim waist. The fabric of the garment paired with the black bands gave the look a bit of a peek-a-boo vibe, and Rachel’s figure looked incredible in the ensemble.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sultry shots, and the post racked up over 7,500 likes within two hours of going live. It also received 157 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“This is stunningggg major hair goals!” one follower wrote, loving Rachel’s coiffed blond locks.

“Gorgeous – Every picture is better than the next,” another fan added.

“Such a babe!” a third fan remarked.

“Wow.. queen of England no question about it,” another follower commented, including a lightning bolt emoji and rose emoji in the comment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel stunned her audience with a double update taken while she was out exploring Delamere Forest outside of Manchester. She wore another outfit from Fashion Nova, although it showed off a lot less skin than her latest look. Rachel flaunted her long legs in a pair of distressed jeans, paired with an off-the-shoulder crop top in a breathtaking pale green hue.