Bri Teresi Shows Off Fit Physique During Run In Malibu

Bri Teresi took a break from a recent run to pose for a sizzling shot on the beach. The Wednesday afternoon Instagram update showed the model in sexy workout attire that highlighted her fit physique.

The photo showed the model posed on the beach on a picturesque day. Bri posed beneath a bright blue sky that was covered with a few puffy, white clouds. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California, but in the caption of the photo, she shared that she was in Malibu. Bri also plugged Ashoc Energy in the caption of the post and told her followers that the drink was keeping her energized during her run.

She stood in the sand with the ocean and crashing waves visible at her back. Bri popped her hip to the side and placed one hand on her hip, and the opposite held the energy drink. On her upper half, she wore a navy-colored bra with thick straps that showed off her sculpted arms. It had a scooping neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage, and the upper left portion was decorated with a white logo.

On her lower half, she appeared to be wearing matching leggings that fit tightly on her sculpted legs. The pants had a high waist design with a thick waistband that was worn directly below her sculpted abs. The side of the leggings featured a white logo on her left hip. Bri went barefoot during her run on the beach, and her feet were covered in sand.

Bri wore her hair with a middle part, and the outgrowth was visible near her roots. Her blond-dyed tresses waved in the wind, and equal parts spilled over her shoulder and back. Her hair appeared to be slightly damp, and she wore a pair of dangly earrings that provided just the right amount of bling.

The photo has earned Bri a ton of attention from her loyal fans. More than 5,000 followers have double-tapped the post while an additional 182 left comments. Some social media users were quick to comment on her fit figure, while many others chimed in to let Bri know that they are big fans. A few more Instagrammers were speechless and opted to use emoji instead of words.

“Hi sweetie stunning beautiful amazing woman is so perfect i love it all my queen kisses for you dear,” one follower complimented with a few red heart emoji.

“What beautiful and gorgeous,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Where is your outfit from? You look cute as always,” a third follower asked.

“Awesome body beautiful sexy woman. You are amazing my dear,” another social media user complimented.